Art on the Mall returns to University of Toledo in new location

Centennial Mall construction is forcing the change in location to the alumni building.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is bringing back Art on the Mall July 25 after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's event will be held at the Center for Alumni and Donor Engagement, 4510 Dorr St., due to construction in the usual location at Centennial Mall. Nearly 100 artists from around the country will be featured from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Art on the Mall is one of the longstanding traditions of the Alumni Association,” said William Pierce, associate vice president of alumni engagement. “In its 28th year, the juried art show is a great opportunity for community engagement and to showcase the excellent work of artists throughout the region.”

Art on the Mall will feature a wide range of artwork, including acrylic, glass, pen and ink, oil, mixed media, photography, ceramics and jewelry for viewing and purchasing. There will be a young artist area for children, live jazz music and dining options.

Art will be juried by representatives from the Detroit Institute of Art. Prizes will be given to the top artists and UToledo's best of show award will be presented to an artist affiliated with the university.

Free parking is available at the front of the property. A shuttle service will transport guests and their purchases.