Toledo Fine Art Fair coming to SeaGate Centre this weekend

Jewelry, paintings, sculptures, and more will be on display.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The SeaGate Centre plays host to the Toledo Fine Art Fair this weekend.

The fair will feature finely crafted original artwork from dozens of artists and artisans from the Midwest. Jewelry, paintings, woodworking, fiber art, sculptures, ceramics, and other forms will be on display.

The high-end juried art fair is the first Ohio event produced by the Art as Healing Foundation.

Masks and social distancing are required, and all artists are required to provide hand sanitizer. Advance tickets are available at ToledoFineArtFair.com.