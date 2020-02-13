TOLEDO, Ohio — Spread some love to your favorite works of art this weekend at the Toledo Museum of Art!

Get up the courage to confess your love to the museum's best installations and encourage others to do the same. Anyone who visits the art museum through Sunday has the chance to pick up a paper heart when they enter and place it in front of their favorite piece of art. You know, like Instagram, but in-person.

The most-loved winners will be announced on Monday.

But, not only is this event about giving love, you could receive a Valentine, too; in the form of major prizes.

If you take and post a photo with your paper heart using the hashtag #ArtCrushTMA you will be entered to win one of two prize packages. And, let's be honest, you were probably going to take that selfie anyway.

PRIZES

Grand Prize Package: One pair of Shinola Detrola watches from Harold-Jaffe Jewelers (a $1,100 value) and one four-hour trolley rental voucher from Team Johnson (a $2,000 value);

Two Runner Up Prize Packages: Two entrees from the Museum Café, two desserts from the Museum Café, and one bottle of wine (an $80 value).

HOW THE CONTEST WORKS

The contest entry period is between 10 a.m.Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

Art Crush paper hearts will be available at the Information Desk located in Herrick Lobby. Participants will receive one paper heart.

To enter the sweepstakes, the participant’s Instagram or Twitter post copy must include a photo taken at the Toledo Museum of Art that features a work of art from the permanent collection with the Art Crush paper heart and must use the hashtag #ArtCrushTMA.

Only posts published on Instagram and Twitter qualify for the sweepstakes. Instagram and Twitter accounts must be set to public in order to enter.

Instagram posts must be shared in the main feed; Instagram Stories do not qualify for the sweepstakes.

Three winners will be chosen in a random drawing on Monday.

To view all the photos submitted, click here.

The Toledo Museum of Art is open:

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: noon - 5 p.m.

It is located at 2445 Monroe Street at Scottwood Avenue.

Admission to the museum is free. Special exhibitions or events may require purchased tickets.

