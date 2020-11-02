PORT CLINTON, Ohio — African Safari Wildlife in Port Clinton is set to open for the season on Feb. 28.

This is the first season the park will be open following a devastating fire that killed ten animals.

The Thanksgiving night fire started in the southwest portion of a barn, killed three giraffes, three red river hogs, three bongos and a springbok.

While the extensive damage to the barn caused by the fire made it unclear how the fire started, officials says there was no indication of criminal activity.

Tickets are available online now, as well as the park's hours, prices and what is and is not allowed at the park.

