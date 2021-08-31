A pint and a pour-over in the park: Brewery-coffee house collaboration coming soon to Oak Openings Metropark

"To create a space for park-goers, either on the mountain biking side or the treehouse side, or just people in the region to come out and enjoy a pint and have a cup of coffee and relax and enjoy the Metroparks," said Newby.



As a combination of the two businesses, visitors can look forward to enjoying the best of both worlds, featuring drip and pour-over coffee, espresso and HEAVY's full lineup of beer, some of which will be brewed on-site.



"We're gonna brew some of the beers here, definitely 'loop' pale ale, which is our mission beer, which goes to support the metropark's mission around conservancy, and we'll also have the rest of our line up," said Newby. "And I'm sure we'll do some special stuff out here, too."



Because Black Kite Coffee and HEAVY Brewing will be sharing the space, they've also decided to share employees as well. These so-called "beer-istas" will be trained to work with coffee and alcohol.



"They're both craft sorts of industries, we've tended toward that where people understand it's no longer just about the caffeine, it's not longer just about the alcohol. It's about the entire experience," said Lukas Koomer, head of Quality Control and Flavor for HEAVY Brewing.