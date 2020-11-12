Scavenger hunt in downtown Tiffin offers chance to win free handmade glass ornaments

Now in its fifth year, the annual scavenger hunt will offer the chance to win one of 30 free, handmade glass ornaments through a scavenger hunt in downtown Tiffin.

TIFFIN, Ohio — This weekend offers a chance for you and your family to win a free, handmade glass Christmas ornament, all while exploring downtown Tiffin.

For the fifth year, The Poignon Project in Tiffin is hosting a holiday glass scavenger hunt.

Throughout the day on Saturday, Dec. 12, visitors to the downtown Tiffin area will able to find a "golden ticket" that can be turned in for one of 30 handmade glass ornaments.

Owner and artist Ryan Poignon says the glass scavenger hunt has grown every year, and for the 2020 holiday season he will be giving away the ornaments to 30 individuals or families that find one of those tickets.

"All of the clues and locations will be released on our Facebook page and our Instagram page. So at 10 o'clock, 1 o'clock, and 5 o'clock, we have 10 locations being released at those times," explained Poignon.

Along with the ornament giveaway, anyone who makes a purchase at his shop on Saturday will also be put into a drawing to win a gift basket with $400 worth of local prizes.

Poignon says the art of locally made glass is making a comeback in the region, and he hopes events like these can continue to inspire people in northwest Ohio to support the resurgence of this timeless art form.