419 Day: NW Ohio's day to celebrate!

Happy 419 Day! The unofficial holiday that celebrates all things northwest Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's our area code, it's our hometown pride, it's a holiday. Happy April 19, also known as 419 Day!

An unofficial holiday that started as an organic, cheeky nod to the calendar on the day that the date lines up with our northwest Ohio area code has blossomed into a full-on celebration of hometown pride.

So even your phone number has a different area code – we see you, 567ers – hold your head high with northwest Ohio pride. Wednesday is our day!



To celebrate, you'll find plenty of clever 419-themed specials at local businesses. Or you can enjoy a number of 419 Day events scheduled throughout the region.

However you plan to celebrate, share your 419 pride with us with your best selfies and other 419 day photos via the WTOL 11 news app. If you haven't yet, download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

Once you're in the WTOL 11 news app, click on the "near me" icon in the bottom righthand corner. From there, follow the instructions to upload your photos. We'll share our favorites online and in our newscasts.

Here are a few of the many 419 Day events planned Wednesday:

Beginning at 5 p.m., The University of Toledo will host a festival on Centennial Mall to celebrate both 419 Day and the university's 150th anniversary.

The free event will feature food trucks, a DJ, games and other activities and fireworks.

A pep rally is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. in front of Thompson Student Union and will feature cheerleaders, dance teams, mascots and Rocket student-athletes.

Here's another chance to celebrate a code that designates our region. Did you write a poem for this year's Ode to the ZIP Code contest?

This year's winners will be announced at an event from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the downtown Toledo Main Public Library's large glass community room.

Winners were selected in categories for youth, young adult and adult poets.



