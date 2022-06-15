Second 419 Ale Trail kicks off June 18

Enjoy exploring the 419 and discovering new breweries as you navigate through 35 different locations.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — *Editor's note: The above interview initially aired June 17, 2021, for the first event.

The second 419 Ale Trail is about to kick off. There will be new breweries, new offers and new prizes to explore all year long.

Starting June 18, participants can begin visiting various participating breweries and get credited for being there. The more stops you make, the better your chances to win prizes!

Prizes are awarded after 12, 24 and 35 stops.

At Stop 1 you can Collect a 419 Ale Trail Sticker from any participating location.

Stop 12: Collect your 419 Ale Trail water bottle from a designated Prize Hub plus automatically receive a prize entry for a Brewery Prize Package.

Stop 24: Collect your 419 Ale Trail cooler tote from a designated Prize Hub plus automatically receive a prize entry for a Brewery Prize Package.

Stop 35: Collect your 419 Ale Trail hat from a designated Prize Hub, automatically receive a final prize entry for a Brewery Prize Package, plus an entry into the Grand Prize Drawing.

You have until June 17, 2023--one full year--to complete the Trail.

Also, please drink responsibly.

For more information, visit the 419 Ale Trail website.

