Crop Circle Art & Music Festival this weekend in Fremont

The third annual event offers more than 70 vendors, alien art and a glow bike and kayak ride

FREMONT, Ohio — In it's third year, downtown Fremont is inviting everyone to enjoy an art and music festival this weekend that is out of this world.

This Friday and Saturday, Fremont's Front Street will be filled with over 70 art and food vendors for the Third Annual Crop Circle Art and Music festival.

Just as our little green friends are known to leave imprints in farmers fields, the art community in Sandusky County and surrounding rural areas has begun to leave a lasting imprint as well with the art festival in the small town has grown in size every year.

"Sometimes it is a hard sell because we're not a huge city. But as we're finding in 2020 it's a great equalizer, and people are realizing at home and local is wonderful and good," said Kristie Bilger, executive director of Downtown Fremont Inc.

Along with art sales, there will be plenty of free family-friendly activities and the return of the crowd favorite, Glow Bike Ride, through Fremont's historic district.

New this year, is a Glow Kayak ride down the Sandusky River.

Crop Circle glow rides 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Also to offer folks a chance to get out of the chilly fall weather, downtown shops, including event sponsor Pottery Perfection will be offering indoor activities.

Pottery Perfection will offer folks the chance to paint their own alien friend on a board or gourd.

Co-owner Paul Hasselbach said events like these and the growing community support for local art has helped art based businesses like his become a financially viable venture.

"With their outreach and the support of so many local businesses and restaurants up and down the street here and throughout the town, it has been a boon for our local economy and we invite everyone out to come down and give us a visit," said Hasselbach.