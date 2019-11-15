TOLEDO, Ohio — At this Saturday's Maker's Mart, you can shop, sip, browse and buy. But, whatever you do, rest assured you will have a one-of-a-kind Toledo experience.

The art fair takes place on Adams Street inside Handmade Toledo. From sewn goods, to postcards, to clothing and more, the shop will be packed with 75 artists and creators from across the Midwest.

While you peruse all the carefully crafted goods, you can sip on cocktails by Toledo Spirits and brews by Maumee Bay. And, if you start to work up an appetite, you can fill up on some grub from one of the four food trucks that will be stopping by.

This will be the 16th Maker's Mart organized by Handmade Toledo. The store's founder, Jessica Crossfield, said continuing shows like this are important for the community.

"It helps support local artists and it helps keep that money in the local economy. You're buying something from an artist and that's helping them buy more supplies to make more art. That's helping them pay their rent," Crossfield said. "It's just really great that people come out and support other local people. It's a very cyclical thing. It makes everybody feel good."

Crossfield said that many people think Handmade Toledo is only open twice a year during the biannual Maker's Mart events in November and May. However, the shop is open seven days a week, year round and regularly features art from 200 local and regional artists.

Handmade Toledo offers more to the community than just a storefront. They have workshops and classes in-house, studio spaces as well as event space for concerts and theater productions, gallery shows and private events. Really, it has come to be a hub for creators of all sorts in the 419.

The large space is easily adaptable and well-suited for the crowd expected to show up for Saturday's event.

Whether you are searching for unique gifts for the holidays or just want to get out and do something different on a Saturday afternoon, Maker's Mart is a good place to start.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 7 p.m.

