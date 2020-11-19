11 must-do weekend activities in and around Toledo | Nov. 19 - 22

From shopping for handmade gifts to making your own, there are so many ways to celebrate the season in the 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Get in the spirit of the holidays this weekend all around the 419.

THURSDAY

BREWDOLPH BASH | THE TOLEDO ZOO | 6:30 P.M.

Get a sneak peek at the Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas display Thursday at Brudolph Bash!

Adults 21 and older can attend the exclusive fun-filled night at the zoo. Everyone who goes gets a souvenir cup with two drink tickets. Plus, holiday-themed beer and food will be available at an additional cost.

There will be strolling characters and music from the Skittlebots, DJ One Time and Decorative Sounds giving you all the winter vibes.

A portion of the ticket sales will toward the Access to Fun fund, which provides free admission passes to organizations in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan that service underprivileged, at-risk and special needs youth who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit the Toledo Zoo.

For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.

FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL | EARNEST BREW WORKS | 11 A.M.

This epic celebration of food takes place over two days, with local food trucks and a hefty supply of beer.

The food truck festival at Earnest Brew Works kicks goes from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. both Thursday and Friday.

Here's a look at who will be there Thursday:

The Wicked Lobstah: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Chef Rob’s Side Hustle Pizza: 3 - 9 p.m.

Frankly Plant Vegan and Vegetarian: 4 - 8 p.m.

NeNe’s Sweets: 3 - 8 p.m.

Here's a look at who will be there Friday:

The Wicked Lobstah: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Pepperoni Tony Wood Fired Pizza: 1 - 9 p.m.

Saucy Slamwich 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

NeNe’s Sweets: 3 - 8 p.m.

Earnest Brew Works is located at 4342 S. Detroit Ave. in Toledo. For more information about the event, click here.

LUNCH AND LEARN | HEART GALLERY AND STUDIOS | 12 P.M.

Satisfy your brain and your palate with another lunch and learn at Heart Gallery and Studios.

Curl up with a hearty bowl of homemade soup, breads and sweets while checking out a DIY demonstration.

Heart and Gallery Studios is located at 428 Erie St. in Toledo.

DANCE WITH DAK | HANDMADE TOLEDO | 5:30 P.M.

Want to feel like Beyonce? I mean, who doesn't...

Learn some star-quality choreography to the hit song "Run the World."

"Dance with Dak" is an inclusive dance program based on empowerment, community and, of course, fun.

The idea is to celebrate everything that makes you wonderful.

No dance experience is needed to give it a go. Each class features a new song and a new routine so you can pop in at any time!

Classes cost $10 and last about an hour. For more information, click here.

Handmade Toledo is located at 1717 Adams St. in Toledo.

FRIDAY

CUSTOMIZABLE PUMPKIN PAINTING | ICE RESTAURANT 419 | 6:30 P.M.

Get Thanksgiving decorations finalized with one personal touch - your own handmade painting!

Head over to Ice Restaurant 419 in Toledo's downtown to learn how to make your own fall-themed masterpiece. Even if you aren't artsy, you can create something impressive; the experts from Wine and Canvas are there to guide you.

Those who attend will create a 16x20 wrapped canvas that is ready to take home and hang right up on your wall.

Tickets cost $35 and you'll get all the supplies you need to paint a stunning picture. You can reserve your spot here.

Ice Restaurant is located at 405 Madison Ave. in Toledo.

ELF WEEKEND MENU | THE FLYING JOE | 6:30 A.M.

In the words of Buddy the Elf: Treat every day like Christmas!

Head into The Flying Joe Friday for an Elf-themed weekend menu.

Try out treats like the "Cotton Headed Ninny Muffins" to "The Angry Ef."

There are gluten-free and vegan options alongside a full drink menu and "maple add-ons."

Check out the full menu here.

SATURDAY

FALL CRAFT BASH | MAUMEE BAY LODGE | 9 A.M.

Start on your holiday shopping this weekend by supporting local!

Vendors will be lined up at the Maumee Bay Lodge, selling handmade items like home décor, jewelry and more.

Concessions will be available, or you can always grab a bite at Water's Edge Restaurant.

All current mandates will be followed, so attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Admission is to the Fall Craft Bash is free. The event is expected to last until 4 p.m.

ADOPTION EVENT | TOLEDO'S "PET" BULL PROJECT | 12 P.M.

Looking for your perfect pup? Check out this weekend's adoption event!

Toledo's "Pet" Bull Project is letting you check out all of their adorable, adoptable dogs in the hopes of finding these pets their forever homes.

The event starts at noon and goes on until 3 p.m.

Toledo's "Pet" Bull Project is located at 2249 Tremainsville in Toledo.

TURKEY RUN | TOLEDO HARLEY-DAVISON | 10:30 A.M.

The 2020 Turkey Run to the Seagate Food Bank takes off this Saturday.

Bring your frozen turkey to the dealership on your favorite motorcycle.

Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. The group will ride to their first destination to deliver their turkeys and pick up a squash - one for each turkey donated.

Then, riders can bring that squash back to Toledo Harley Davison to try and win a City BBQ Turkey Dinner for four to six people. How, you may ask? A good ol' fashion squash launching!

The squash landing the closest to the bullseye wins.

Turkeys and non-perishable food items will be collected at the dealership Friday, Nov. 20 for those who don't plan to ride, but still want to donate.

METROPARKS HIGHLIGHTS WALK | TOLEDO BOTANICAL GARDEN | 10 A.M.

While outdoor activities are seeming to wind down, nature and history are still very much alive at the Toledo Botanical Garden!

Join in on walk featuring a little bit of each.

Reservations cost $3. Secure your spot online here, or if you can't register online, call 419-407-9810.

SUNDAY

GREAT PIEROGI AND POLISH FAVORITES DRIVE-UP: HOLIDAY EDITION | CLUB 16 | 10 A.M.

If you are feeling a little hungry and are searching for some comfort food, The Great Pierogi and Polish Favorites Drive-up is this Sunday.

Just fill out your order online here and pull up to Club 16 in Holland to get packages of handmade pierogis, and other classic Polish meals – which you can get in individual sizes or big enough for the whole family. Plus, you can snag some desserts to curb that sweet tooth, all without even leaving your car.

Pick up is from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.