TOLEDO, Ohio — If you love live music, get ready to jam this weekend! From free shows to some big-name acts, the 419 will be ready to rock. Don't worry, if you are looking for a more quiet atmosphere there are plenty of opportunities to wind down and chill. Another beautiful weekend is planned so, maybe give some outdoor events a go. As always, there are so many things to go, see and do in the Toledo area. But, to make it easy, here are our top picks for the August 29 - September 1 weekend.

THURSDAY

BASH ON THE BAY COUNTRY MUSIC FEST — KID ROCK

Thursday, August 29 | 3 - 10 p.m.

Bash on the Bay — 225 Erie Street, Put-in-Bay, OH 43456 | Cost: $89 - $300

Kid Rock performs onstage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

🎶 Bawitdaba-da bang-da-bang-diggy-diggy-diggy said the boogie-said up jump the boogie 🎶 It's Kid Rock!

Head out to Put-in-Bay on Thursday for evening jam-packed full of LIVE country music. Check out performances by:

Uncle Kracker

The Menus

Davisson Brothers Band

Brent Lowry and the Drifters

And more!

The venue at the Put-in-Bay Airport will open at 2:30 p.m., with the first act taking the stage at 3 p.m. IMPORTANT: There is no re-admittance if you leave the venue.

DO NOT BRING:

No backpacks allowed

No coolers

No blankets

No alcohol

No weapons of any type

No large signs

No strollers

No drugs

No laser pointers

No food

No umbrellas

WHAT YOU CAN BRING:

Fannie packs

Small purses

Beach chairs (Section B ONLY)

Seat cushions

Beach balls

Sunblock

Get your tickets online here!

LATIN NIGHT IN THE HEIGHTS

Thursday, August 29 | 5 - 11 p.m.

The Heights Toledo — 444 North Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Salsa lessons: $5

Put on your dancing shoes! Grab some punch and bust a move in The Heights lobby studio. Then, head on upstairs for Latin music and salsa lessons!

Get specialty cocktails and check out one of the best views of downtown Toledo.

Latin nights are every Thursday!

ROOFTOP COMEDY SERIES

Thursday, August 29 | 8 - 10 p.m.

Fleetwood's Tap Room — 28 N Saint Clair St, Toledo, OH, 43604 | Cost: FREE

Catch some laughs and check out the best view of 5/3 Field at sunset this Thursday at the last rooftop show of the season!

See local, regional and national acts perform with headliner Dennis Piper closing out the show.

Dennis describes himself as a "cynical optimist." He's spent 36 years on stage and gathers material from "pinheads who have ruined his day."

Get there early! Seats are first come, first serve and tickets are free!

Learn more about the event on Facebook.

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: ARTHUR BISHOP AND DISTANT COUSINZ

Thursday, August 29 | 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Toledo GROWs — 900 Oneida Street, Toledo, OH 43608 | Cost: $10 - General Admission (Cash ONLY at the gate), $5 Metroparks members, FREE - Children 12 and under

Jazz in the garden; how much classier can you get?

Head on over to Toledo GROWs and enjoy the musical stylings of local artists Arthur Bishop and Distant Cousinz.

Bring your own food or taste some barbecue from a vendor on the grounds. Treat that sweet tooth with a variety of baked goods also available for purchase.

Pack a chair! Due to wet turf, some concerts could be set on concrete. Neither pets nor bicycles are allowed in the garden.

The garden closes at 3 p.m. the day of the concert, but reopens at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

FRIDAY

FULTON COUNTY FAIR

Friday, August 30 - Thursday, September 5 | 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Fulton County Fairgrounds — State Route 108, Wauseon, OH 43567 | Cost: $5 for adults, FREE for children 15 and under with an adult

Fulton Co. Fair

Summer is slipping away, but the Fulton County Fair gives you one last taste of the season — and really, what's better than fair food, right?

The week is packed full of shows ranging from rock concerts to tractor pulls. So, there is a little something for everyone to enjoy!

Kids can hop on a number of exhilarating rides and try their hand at any of the unique fair games. Competitive adults can also have some fun at the Corn Hole Contest Sunday through Tuesday.

FREE DAYS:

Saturday, August 31 — FREE for veterans and their spouses until 6 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3 — FREE for schoolchildren until 6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 4 — FREE for senior citizens (65+) until 6 p.m.

Free admission does NOT include ticketed shows.

There is so much to see and do throughout the week at the fairgrounds, check out what's happening on the Fulton County Fair website.

CANOE WITH YOUR DOG AT SIDE CUT

Friday, August 30 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Side Cut Metropark — 1025 W River Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 | Cost: $4 per hour

Have some fun in the sun and bring your pup, too!

Get in the water and give kayaking, canoeing or stand-up paddleboarding a try. Sign up for a one-hour program to get just a taste of these fun and beginner-friendly activities.

If you like that and are hungry for more, sign up for a class or eco-tour to further build your skills and hone your technique. It's recommended you bring a change of clothes and a towel. Prepare to get wet! Synthetic clothing is best along with old tennis shoes, water shoes or sandals with a strap. Do not wear flip flops or bring along any valuables. However, you should pack along extra water and sunscreen.

Don't worry if you don't have the gear, the Metroparks will provide all boats, life jackets and whatever else you may need.

If you do decide to bring your furry friend along, make sure they are on a leash. Dog life jackets are optional, but they are definitely encouraged.

Don't worry, you don't need to pre-register for the event; just show up, check in and enjoy the ride.

Participants must be 8 or older to paddle and minors must have an accompanying adult. Younger kids can still hang out, though! Up to two children ages 4 - 7 can sit in the middle for free!

This event is rain or shine. Check out more information on Facebook.

STORM AREA 5/3

Friday, August 30 | 7 - 10 p.m.

5/3 Field — 406 Washington Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: $16

Toledo Mud Hens

Don't feel like heading out to Area 51 to participate in a viral trend? Storm Area 5/3 instead. 👽

"See them aliens" and head over to 5/3 Field on Friday and coordinate your entry — by, you know, buying a ticket. Although rumor has it, if you Naruto run, you can move faster than their baseballs.

Show up dressed in your extraterrestrial best and try a bite of some alien-themed food and drinks. Mysteries will be revealed along with fun factoids about alien pop culture moments in history and some cool intergalactic tunes.

The game kicks off at 7:05 p.m. against Louisville.

After the show, check out the "out-of-this-world" fireworks display before heading across the street to Hensville Park to see Arctic Clam and Amelia Airharts.

For more information, click here.

SATURDAY

ADRIAN DOWNTOWN COMIC SHOW

Saturday, August 31 | 12 - 7 p.m.

Rad Raptor Comics — 209 North Main Street Ste. 1, Adrian, MI 41221 | Cost: $4 at the door, $3 in advance

Get outside and take a look at some of the best comic vendors in the Midwest on Saturday! Rad Raptor Comics will be tenting off their back parking lot to showcase a ton of cool comics, toys and crafts from local artists!

Cool off next door and enjoy a draft root beer at Cotton.

The night doesn't end when the comics go away! At 5 p.m., there will be live music and good times as the Rad Raptor family has a sendoff to summer.

Learn more about the event on Facebook.

IMPOSTERS IN EFFECT: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEASTIE BOYS

Saturday, August 31 | 9:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Hensville — 406 Washington Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: FREE

Go 419

🎶 You better fight! For your right! To par-tay !🎶

Bounce on back to the '80s as Imposters In Effect channel their inner Beastie Boys Saturday night in Hensville.

The performance is sure to get the party started with songs like "Fight for your Right," "Sabotage," "No Sleep 'Til Brooklyn" and more.

Hensville Live! concerts are free and open to the public. However, available for purchase are VIP stage seating packages for $30. Those get you a ticket to that day's Mud Hens game and access to the area closest to the stage.

Check out the event here.

LAST WEEKEND FOR SUMMER OF SPEED AT IMAGINATION STATION

Saturday, August 31 - Monday, September 2 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Imagination Station — 1 Discovery Way, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: Varies

Imagination Station said summer was gonna go fast! Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and the final weekend for Summer of Speed at Toledo’s Science Center.



Race fans will get one more chance to get up close with some super-speedy vehicles on Saturday. Local racing kart builder, Glen Mazzone will share his expertise on designing, building and racing Shifter Karts and Touch-and-Go Karts.



Racing karts provided the inspiration for the popular Nintendo video game, Mario Kart and can travel at speeds up to 130 miles per hour. Visitors will discover the science that make the karts speed so fast, learn about the different types of safety gear that protects drivers and become inspired to become builders, tinkerers and hobbyists.

Racing Karts will be onsite Saturday only!



This is also the last weekend for visitors build LEGO cars, construct vehicle chassis from PVC pipe, race sail cars and test their throwing speed. All Summer of Speed activities are included in science center admission.



All Lucas County residents receive a $2 discount and FREE Saturday admission for kids, 12 and under with paid adult admission, limit two children per adult.



Imagination Station is open 10am – 5pm on Labor Day, Monday, September 2 and opens at noon on Sunday. For more information, please call 419.244.2674 or visit the Imagination Station website.

SUNDAY

ADAMS STREET BLOCK PARTY

Sunday, September 1 | 4 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Adams Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: FREE for street activities, $5 for entree to bars and beer truck purchases

Hang out with your neighbors for the long Labor Day weekend! Sunday on Adams Street, enjoy games, food, beer, a dunk tank and even water balloon fights!

Each bar on the block will have their own summer theme with unique cocktail specials and much more.

All the activities on the street are free for all ages! Entree to bars and beer trucks will only cost you $5. Bar entry after 8 p.m. is 21+.

Check out the event on Facebook here.

RELATED: 'Rocket Week' to kick off with mayoral proclamation, raising of Toledo Rockets flag at One Government Center

RELATED: Fulton County Fair kicks off this weekend with performance by Foreigner, other attractions