11 businesses participating in first downtown Fostoria Spring Open House

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria is inviting everyone in Northwest Ohio to come out this weekend and see what their downtown has to offer.

This Friday and Saturday, 11 Fostoria businesses will be participating in the first ever Downtown Fostoria Spring Open House, offering visitors with special deals, activities and even some Easter related fun for the kids.

"Just invite people into Fostoria to see, of course all of the new businesses that are here, and of course visit our longtime businesses that have been here," Sarah Stephens-Krupp, small business director at the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

The idea came from KJ Newcomer, the owner of The Thistle Exchange, which recently opened their second location in Fostoria.

They usually host multiple, seasonal open houses at their Findlay location and planned to do one here as well, so multiple other businesses joined in.

Newcomer said over the last few years, but especially during the pandemic, shoppers have begun to appreciate the value of shopping local.

"With the big box stores you don't really see the investment in the community as much as you do with the local places. Opportunities were presented to us because we have the community that wants to support it, and with buying local you're giving the opportunity for local crafters to grow into their own stores," Newcomer said.

But it's not just new businesses excited to see the economic growth in downtown Fostoria.

Alan Kaminsky Jewelers has been a staple here since 1948, and were for a time one of the last standing businesses in this part of town.

"We've seen some entrepreneurs, local entrepreneurs that want to invest in downtown Fostoria, and we're excited about it. I mean we've been here a long time and we're looking forward to everybody joining us down here," owner Alan Kaminsky said.

Event organizers said the recent economic success in downtown has been a true community effort.

"I think it takes a lot of people coming together. The Chamber can't take credit, economic development can't take credit, the city can't take full credit. But it's, I think, those entities and just the general community supporting each other that's really made a huge difference here in Fostoria," Krupp said.