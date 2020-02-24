TOLEDO, Ohio — After ten years, Toledo still has an appetite for good food!
Restaurant Week Toledo kicks off Feb. 24, serving up an opportunity to enjoy delicious meals at special prices.
This year, nearly 40 locally-owned restaurants are taking part.
With a great meal at a great price, you're also feeding a good cause, too.
Dine at one of the participating restaurants during Restaurant Week and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Leadership Toledo's high-impact programs designed to cultivate and empower aspiring young leaders.
Here are the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week Toledo 2020:
- Adams Street Cafe
- Balance Pan-Asian Grille
- Barr's Public House
- Basil Pizza & Wine Bar
- The Blarney Irish Pub
- Bottle Shop at Mancy's Italian
- BREW Coffee bar
- Brim House
- The Chop House
- Ciao
- Cousino's
- Element 112 & Next Door
- Fowl and Fodder
- Ice Restaurant & Bar
- Inside the Five Brewing Co.
- Jing Chuan
- Local Roots Juice Co.
- Loma Linda
- Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters
- Mancy's Ideal
- Mancy's Italian
- Mancy's Steakhouse
- Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer
- Mayberry Diner
- Plat8
- Poco Piatti
- Real Seafood Company
- Registry Bistro
- Rosie's Italian Grille
- Shorty's True American Roadhouse
- Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
- SIP Coffee
- Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar
- Star Diner
- Stella's Restaurant & Bar
- Ventura's
- The Whitehouse Inn
- Ye Olde Durty Bird
- Zia's Italian
Visit Restaurant Week Toledo's website to view the menus and plan your meals for this week!