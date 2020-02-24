TOLEDO, Ohio — After ten years, Toledo still has an appetite for good food!

Restaurant Week Toledo kicks off Feb. 24, serving up an opportunity to enjoy delicious meals at special prices.

This year, nearly 40 locally-owned restaurants are taking part.

With a great meal at a great price, you're also feeding a good cause, too.

Dine at one of the participating restaurants during Restaurant Week and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Leadership Toledo's high-impact programs designed to cultivate and empower aspiring young leaders.

Here are the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week Toledo 2020:

Adams Street Cafe

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Barr's Public House

Basil Pizza & Wine Bar

The Blarney Irish Pub

Bottle Shop at Mancy's Italian

BREW Coffee bar

Brim House

The Chop House

Ciao

Cousino's

Element 112 & Next Door

Fowl and Fodder

Ice Restaurant & Bar

Inside the Five Brewing Co.

Jing Chuan

Local Roots Juice Co.

Loma Linda

Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters

Mancy's Ideal

Mancy's Italian

Mancy's Steakhouse

Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer

Mayberry Diner

Plat8

Poco Piatti

Real Seafood Company

Registry Bistro

Rosie's Italian Grille

Shorty's True American Roadhouse

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

SIP Coffee

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

Star Diner

Stella's Restaurant & Bar

Ventura's

The Whitehouse Inn

Ye Olde Durty Bird

Zia's Italian

Visit Restaurant Week Toledo's website to view the menus and plan your meals for this week!