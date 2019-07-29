There's milkshakes, pork-a-lean sandwiches, ribbon fries, funnel cakes, rides, livestock... oh and Monster Trucks.

The Wood County Fair is in it's 146th year. Over the next eight days, more than 100,000 people will attend this long-standing tradition.

There's so much going on this week, here are a couple of highlights:

Monday, July 29 - Opening Ceremonies: crowning of the 2019 Fair King and Queen

Wednesday, July 31 - KOI Drag Racing: Pit Pass $10

Thursday, August 1 - Senior Day: Pick-up Truck Pull & Semi Truck Pull

Friday, August 2 - Rodeo: grandstand

Saturday, August 3 - Monster Truck Showdown: grandstand

Sunday, August 4 - Combine Demolition Derby

Monday,. August 5 - Demolition Derby

For the FULL schedule of everything going on at the Wood County Fair, click here: https://www.woodcounty-fair.com/

