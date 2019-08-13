TOLEDO, Ohio — You can light up the night and help a good cause during the Mary Lou Davis Glow Roll to benefit the Ovarian Cancer Connection of Toledo on Aug. 24. The enjoyable, 10-mile slow bike ride winds through Ottawa Hills, Hasty Hills and the Westgate area, while bringing awareness to the community about all gynecological cancers.

All proceeds from the event will contribute to the mission of the OCC and provide financial assistance to women in treatment for gynecologic cancers. All of the funds raised will stay right here in northwest Ohio, and the OCC says not one cent is used for compensation because the organization's executive director and board members are all volunteers.

The 2019 Mary Lou Davis Memorial Glow Roll is Aug. 24.

Ovarian Cancer Connection

Riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes and helmets - which are required - with lights and glowing materials. Awards will be given for the best helmet, best bike and best team theme for children and adults.

The event starts at Westgate Shopping Center, 3408 W. Central Ave. Check in starts at 6 p.m. Judging begins at 6:45 p.m., and awards will be handed out at 7:15 p.m. Safety announcements will be made at 7:25 p.m. and the Glow Roll hits the streets at 7:30 p.m.

Approximately halfway into the ride there will be a rest stop and refreshments for all registered participants. Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for children. The first 250 people to register will get LED bike bling and an OCC string backpack with goodies. To register, visit the Ovarian Cancer Connection website or click here.

Mercy Health is once again partnering with the OCC and Wersell’s Bike & Ski Shop to put on the glow roll, which is in its second year.

“OCC wants to ensure that our gynecologic cancer patients can just focus on healing. They do so much for our community, like promoting awareness of the disease and the importance of early detection,” said Lori Mandery, Oncology Community Outreach Coordinator for Mercy Health.

Kathy Mannon, president of the OCC board, initiated the Glow Roll event in honor of her late mother, Mary Lou Davis. Kathy said she watched her mother battle ovarian cancer “with unwavering strength and faith – in the same fashion her own mother battled ovarian cancer.”