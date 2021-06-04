Glass City Boxing getting new home, new name for new generation of boxers

The father of fallen TPD Ofc. Anthony Dia purchased units at a shopping center and gave the owner of Glass City Boxing half of the space to start a new gym.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo boxing gym will soon have a new home and a new name.

Glass City Boxing had to close its doors once COVID-19 hit in March 2020. A short time later, the city deemed the gym's building on Suder Avenue uninhabitable. It hasn't reopened since then, leaving Glass City Boxing coaches and young boxers without a place to call home.

Tony Dia, the father of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, purchased units at a shopping center in Toledo and gave the owner of Glass City Boxing, Lamar Wright Jr., half of the space so he can start a new gym.

According to Dia, he took matters into his own hands after he reached out to the city about the gym's future and didn't receive a response.

Dia said if he can save one child's life from the going down the wrong path, then opening a new gym is worth it.

"When I was growing up, there was all kinds of programs and places to go to. Now there seems to be nothing in Toledo for these children. We need to preoccupy them and get them off the streets," Dia said.

There were four fatal shootings of a male under 20 years old in March alone. In 2020 there were 62 homicides. Twenty-five of those were victims 25 years old or younger. Fifteen victims were just teenagers.

The gym will be renamed to New Generation Boxing Club and Wright hopes it will be open in the next month or two.

The gym's new location will be revealed next week.