TOLEDO, Ohio — A local community center is offering young kids an alternative to violence.

Roy Barringer took up boxing when he was 16.

"I needed to get something to get my attention because once you get to a certain age, 8th grade, 9th grade, there's girls and there's parties here and there's just so much extracurricular activities that can be negative," he said.

Fourteen years later, he's a professional boxer and will be talking to kids about a program called "Gloves up, Guns Down."

It's part of a free event at The Believe Center on Saturday.

"We've got vendors, we've got programs, the Ridge Program, things like that for the kids to get involved in and we're just trying to bring awareness to gun violence in the city," said promoter, Ron Greer.

There will also be free food, provided by Jed's.

"Gloves Up, Guns Down" is happening in schools across the country where kids can work out their difference in the ring. If anything, organizers of the event want kids to know that boxing is a sport that can help them get out their frustrations and stay out of trouble.

"So in the ring, I feel like boxing and the discipline of the sport brings the kids together and steer them in the right way," said Greer.

Roy said the challenge of boxing has kept his focus and in good health. He said the coaching has also helped keep him on the straight and narrow.

"Coaches, they don't even make any money, they just spend a lot of time. So that's just a beautiful thing about being a coach. One day I want to be a coach," he added.

Saturday's free event is from 2 p.m.to 5 p.m. at the Believe Center, located at 1 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive in South Toledo.

The event is a precursor to another boxing event, called "Ballroom Boxing," featuring other local fighters. It's on May 18 at the Pinnacle. More information can be found here.