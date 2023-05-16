Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment eBus coming to Toledo

The eBus is essentially a mobile classroom, with 12 computers, Wi-Fi, satellite technology and Fifth Third bankers on board to lend a hand.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you have questions about your financial future but no access to local banking, the Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile is rolling through Toledo, in an effort to "empower our community through financial education."

A lot of communities most in need of financial help and education don't have access, which is why for over a decade, Fifth Third Bank's solution has been to put that access on wheels via an eBus.

The eBus is essentially a mobile classroom, with 12 computers, Wi-Fi, satellite technology and Fifth Third bankers on board to lend a hand. Clients will be greeted by Fifth Third Bank employee volunteers and community partner representatives when they arrive on the bus.

Services offered include:

Credit reports and scores.

Financial decision tools.

Fraud awareness and prevention.

Workforce development information.

Homeownership seminars and information.

Stop by the Fifth Third Financial Empowerment Mobile eBus at these Toledo locations:

MAY 16

Renaissance Hotel | 444 N. Summit St.

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.



MAY 17

Lucas Metropolitan Housing (LISC) | 601 Fassett St.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

MAY 18

Junction Park | 419 Junction Ave.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To view the full Financial Empowerment Mobile calendar, click here.