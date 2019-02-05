TOLEDO, Ohio — A South Toledo woman is speaking out for the first time. This after she says she was pushed around by three Lucas County Sheriff's deputies.

An investigation is in full swing, but the victim is calling for accountability.



"I feel let down, I do,” said Dawyn Hammer. “It was simple, I was already handcuffed, I wasn't a threat to anybody and I probably won't call the police again."



Dawyn Hammer said she feels betrayed after she claims deputies swept her off her feet leaving bruises and cuts on her face.



She said it all happened after she got home from a night out drinking with her friends. She called the police to remove someone she didn't want at her house when they found another individual in question. A police complaint says Hammer was yelling, disruptive, intoxicated and obstructing their investigation. They arrested her and took her downtown.



"A bunch of officers they pulled, I was in handcuffs and they pulled me into a room and they were telling me I needed to strip off all my clothes and I did say no,” explained Hammer of where she was asked to change into her jumpsuit. “I said no, I didn't want to take of all my clothes and they were like, well we'll do it my way then."



Hammer said things escalated quickly.



"They came up from behind me and grabbed my ankles and swept them from under me” said Hammer. “And I fell face first into the concrete. I kind of blacked out at that point and I don't remember."



Hammer said her booking photo was taken after the incident and shows the extent of her injuries. Dawyn admits fault for her role in what happened, but she also knows what happened is not right.



"If I am going to be held accountable for my actions they have to be too,” said Hammer. “Like I said, I take responsibility and that's what I want them to do is take responsibility."



She did report the incident that's being investigated by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office now. They told WTOL over the phone that they are in the middle of an investigation for a potential misdemeanor assault. Once it's complete, the investigation will be reviewed by a prosecutor and if it's not found to be criminal, it will go before internal affairs.



"There are very good police officers, there are very good Lucas County Sheriff's, I know a lot of them,” said Hammer. “But these ones, maybe it's not the right job for them. "



Hammer said she hopes by speaking out the sheriff's office will better monitor, supervise and train their employees so nothing like this happens again.

We did reach out for more information on this incident from internal affairs, but have yet to hear back.