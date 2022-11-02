Even with warm weather, impending winter highlights community need for donations

The East Toledo Family Center needs your help to prepare the community for the winter season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many people are getting outside to enjoy unseasonably warm weather in this first week of November, but cold temperatures are coming.

The East Toledo Family Center is making sure people are ready for cold weather by collecting winter clothing and gear through Thursday for the people they serve.

The collection is for residents of east Toledo and Ottawa and Seneca Counties, but it's open to anyone in need.

You can donate new or gently used coats, gloves, hats, scarves, boots, snow pants or blankets and drop them off at the Family Center at 1020 Varland Ave. by Navarre Park.

Jodi Gross, the Executive Director of the East Toledo Family Center, explained the community's need for these items as winter draws nearer.

"We know that people are struggling and we want to make sure that if a four year-old needs a coat, they get a coat," Gross said. "If an adult needs a coat, we are going to have adult sizes too. So we just know that at this point, we have to be able to provide that service."

On Saturday, Nov. 5, people in need will be able to come to the East Toledo Family Center starting at 9 a.m. to pick up the winter gear on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Typically, organizers expect more than 300 people will need items. However, with the lasting effects of the pandemic and inflation hitting families hard, Gross expects more will be in need this year.