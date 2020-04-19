TOLEDO, Ohio — Almost everyone knows someone who has sleep apnea and has to use a CPAP machine to help them breathe at night.

But did you know CPAP machines require distilled water to operate.

This has caused a problem for many people who rely on CPAP machines as distilled water has been harder to find on store shelves during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why a local water treatment company stepped up to help.

Toledo Water Conditioning gave away over 1000 gallons of the purified water this week.

Each customer received 2 gallons of water, delivered directly to the trunk of their car in order to maintain social distancing.

All they had to do was provide some sort of proof that they use a CPAP machine.

Customer Rose Johnson was appreciative of the help the company was offering.

"I think it's great. Everybody needs something and at this time, it's really great that they are generous enough to think about others,” said Rose.

It’s just another example of the way northwest Ohioans are coming together to help each other out during this unprecedented time.

