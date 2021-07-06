Danbury Township holds groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station and training facility

Chief Keith Kahler said combining into one facility will make operations run a lot smoother.

LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — Danbury Township held a groundbreaking ceremony for a brand new fire and EMS station and training facility Monday evening.

The new 26,000 sq. ft. facility costs an estimated $6.2 million and is located at 7870 E. Harbor Rd.

The 7-acre property is centrally located, so it should improve response times for the fire department.

The 42 firefighters and EMTs on the township's roster are currently operating out of two small fire stations. Chief Keith Kahler said combining into one facility will make operations run a lot smoother.

"If we have a call we're not exactly sure who shows up at the other station," Kahler said. "And right now, we're cramped. The doors aren't high enough and the equipment's getting bigger."

The new station will have a training facility for various rescues, a meeting room, as well as individual sleeping rooms.

The new building has been in the works for around a year and is being funded through a levy that passed in November.

The old station buildings will be either sold or repurposed.

The new facility is expected to be completed by June 1, 2022.