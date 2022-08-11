Prizes to be won today include a new car, La-Z-Boy shopping spree and $550,000 dream home.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Today is the day you've all been waiting for: it's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day!

If you reserved a ticket, you could be the winner of a new $550,000 dream home in Sylvania Township, plus other prizes!

PRIZES

$10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card - 9 a.m.

2022 Honda Civic - 5:45 p.m.

Dream Home - 6:15 p.m.

ABOUT THE HOME

The house, which has an estimated value of $555,000 dollars, is located in the Sylvania Quarry Ride Subdivision at 8829 Birchfield Rd. Sylvania, OH 43560.

The home has five bedrooms and 3.5 baths, filling out 2,870 square feet of living space. The house features a covered rear porch, mom's nook, custom tiled shower and a maintenance-free exterior with Owens Corning 30-year shingles.

The large kitchen with an island, quartz countertops and a custom tiled backsplash is complete with stainless Bosch appliances.

And that garage would have plenty of room for the brand-new Honda Civic that's provided for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway by Jim White Honda.

THANK YOU!

Thanks to your generosity, the community raised $2 million for St. Jude. 100% of those funds will go toward St. Jude.

Thank you so much for helping us to further the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - that the hospital started by Toledo's own Danny Thomas continues to give world-class care to children with cancer at no cost to their families and that no child dies in the dawn of life.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent when the hospital opened in 1962 to more than 80 percent today.

St. Jude freely shares its medical breakthroughs so that doctors and scientists around the globe can use the knowledge to save more children.

The hospital has treated children from all 50 states and countries around the world. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.