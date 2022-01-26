x
8 years after the death of two Toledo firefighters, community members show their appreciation to local fire departments

Donuts were delivered to area fire departments Wednesday morning to help firefighters feel a sense of support.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday marks 8 years since firefighters Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman were killed, after a tragic arson fire in North Toledo.

To show their appreciation, community members spent their Wednesday morning delivering donuts to all Toledo Fire stations.

“We love being a part of the community and showing our first responders we care about their sacrifice,” said Andrea Bachli, the Manager at Bakery Unlimited.

Bakery Unlimited supplied nearly 50 dozen donuts at a reduced cost for the firefighters. The rest of the donuts were paid for by community donations.

All donuts were distributed to fire stations across Toledo during shift change to make sure all firefighters got donuts.

Organizer Larry Cready said they want to make sure firefighters feel a sense of support on this tragic day and know the community appreciates their work.

