Artists unite to combat human trafficking in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Artists throughout Columbus have come together for a special collaboration between The Vanderelli Room in Franklinton and the organization, 1 Divine Line 2 Health which specializes in combating human trafficking.

Esther Flores, the founder of the organization said it’s beautiful to see artists coming together to donate their work to help victims in the city.

Local artists donated 94 pieces, with profits going to help 1 Divine Line 2 Health continue their work. Through a month-long silent auction, Flores hopes to raise money to help even more people.

“Last year in 2022, we served 1,805 human tracking victims in our drop-in center."

She explained that her team serves the victims of what she calls the “Red Light District,” in the Hilltop area late at night.

“We feed them, we clothe them, we provide Narcan. I'm a nurse by trade so I actually clean their wounds. If they're ready to be rescued and be out of the lifestyle, I'll take them into recovery,” Flores said.

It’s during the late-night hours that she said the victims need help the most.

"This is the time where we see the fatal overdoses, this is the time where people are being sexually assaulted, this is the time where you have so much violence and a lot of it goes unreported."

She said one of the biggest problems that lead to human trafficking in our city is poverty and drug addiction.

"America is unfortunately a country where a lot of people want a pill to make them feel better. Emotional pain needs more than just a pill, it needs compassion,” Flores said.

Guests can visit the art gallery in Franklinton during studio hours this month and place a big in the silent auction or buy the art directly.