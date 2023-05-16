Claire's Day returns to Maumee Library for 20th year

Founded in memory of Claire Rubini, Claire's Day celebrates and encourages children's literacy across northwest Ohio.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Claire's Day has become a community staple in Maumee and in northwest Ohio, encouraging and celebrating childhood literacy with an annual festival. This May, organizers will celebrate its 20th year.

Local students, families and children's authors will gather at the Maumee Branch Library on Saturday, May 20. From 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can meet authors and illustrators who spent the previous week visiting local classrooms sharing with students the importance of reading and writing. Among the seven visiting authors are Merrill Rainey, Lindsay Ward and Ralph Masiello.

The event, which is organized by Read for Literacy, also features activities and crafts in partnership with local organizations like Imagination Station, the Maumee Garden Club and the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library system.

Local students will also be recognized for their achievements in the classroom. Over 1,000 K-8 students will be honored with award certificates and book vouchers for demonstrating reading improvement during the school year.

Claire's Day was founded in memory of Claire Rubini in 2002. Since its inception, it has grown to a major community event, organizers said.

“We are excited to spend this weekend celebrating literacy and recognizing students who have improved their reading skills in memory of Claire Rubini," Executive Director of Read for Literacy Diana Bush said in a press release. "The excitement displayed by the student receiving a Claire’s Award for Reading Excellence is amazing to witness."

MORE FROM YOUR COMMUNITY

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.