City of Toledo offering free 'Tenant Tuesday' program to renters

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the first time, the City of Toledo is partnering with legal experts to bring free legal counseling to renters at the Toledo-Lucas County Main Library.

The 'Tenant Tuesday' housing clinic is a community event aimed at providing legal assistance to tenants who have housing concerns and how to handle them.

If you are planning to be at the event, you will have the opportunity to meet with an attorney for 20 minutes to discuss housing concerns.

The legal experts will be ready to provide guidance and support on housing issues including lease reviews, rent, housing conditions and other landlord-related concerns.

Just remember - if you are attending you must bring a copy of your lease agreement .

The event will take place on Oct. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Toledo-Lucas County Main Library, located at 325 N. Michigan Street.

You must register ahead of time! To register for the event, click here.