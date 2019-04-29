"Ahava" is a Hebrew word that means "Cherished One."

Since 2003, thousands of cherished people who have cancer have been aided by Cherished Friends of Ahava and Ahava spa on St. Clair Street in Toledo.

The non-profit 501c3 Cherished Friends of Ahava was created to help support Katie Morgan-Lousky’s dream of serving people with cancer by offering a free full-day spa experience.

The Special Guest Program manifested from those dreams and allowed individuals battling cancer to have a day to focus on themselves not their cancer.

Special Guests' spa day includes a water room treatment, a massage, a facial, a manicure, a pedicure, a scalp treatment, a shampoo and style or wig consultation (which includes a wig at no charge if needed), and make-up application.

The 15th annual Charmed and Cherished Wine-Tasting and Silent Auction is Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m. at Park Inn in downtown Toledo. This is one of the organization's major fundraisers to help make sure no one pays for their spa day.

Tickets are $50 and are available through this link: https://www.cherishedfriends.info/