Cardinal Stritch is helping students understand the dangers of drinking and driving.

Cardinal Stritch invites UNITE to put on an event that will teach young people the physical and legal ramifications of drinking and driving.

TOLEDO, Ohio — UNITE, a health organization focused on the impact of impaired and distracted driving, comes to Cardinal Stritch to talk about the dangers of driving under the influence.

The organization will bring a vehicle that uses virtual reality to help students understand how dangerous operating under the influence is.

The event will take place at Cardinal Stritch High School on April 5 at 8:45 a.m.

According to a press release from the Cardinal Stritch marketing and communications manager, 28 people on average die every day in the U.S. from drunk driving incidents.

In order to combat this, it is important to talk to kids of younger ages so they can know the dangers and legal consequences of drunk driving.

The event can serve as a good reminder of the impact of impaired driving for any age group, so Cardinal Stritch invites your organization to attend.