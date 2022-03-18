'Every day is a day that I shouldn't have' | Bringing awareness to brain injuries

In 2019, Anthony Knopps was in a car accident that changed his life. Now, he hopes his story can help educate others.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg man is sharing his personal health journey in the hopes of educating others during Brain Injury Awareness Month.

For 12 years, Anthony Knopps has been a college professor, teaching classes like media ethics and political science.

"They're good kids, you know. They work hard," Knopps said.

Teaching future generations can be a challenge, but Knopps knows about challenges all too well.

In July 2019, Knopps and his son were driving home from the grocery store.

"There was a car coming towards us on a two-lane road, distracted driver fumbling for whatever, hit the curb, overcorrected and went into us," Knopps said.

Looking at the car, you wouldn't think Knopps and his son walked away, but they did.

Life went on as normal until September.

"Roughly six or seven weeks after the accident, I couldn't do anything; I couldn't get changed, I couldn't function," Knopps said.

His wife took him to the emergency room.

"They took me right to St. V's and within a few hours, I was on the table being treated for a subdural hematoma," Knopps said.

That's also known as a type of brain bleed.

"Had I gone to bed that night, I wouldn't have gotten up," he said.

After six months of rehab, he finally was able to remember how to wake up and make coffee, tie his shoes — things many of us take for granted.

"The one thing about brain injuries is that it's such a hidden thing. If you were walking down the street you wouldn't know that I had a traumatic brain injury," Knopps said.

He has good days and bad days, he said, but thankfully more days are good than bad. A few years ago, that wasn't the case.

Kevin Reinard, the section head of neurosurgery at Toledo Hospital said brain trauma could happen even from minor injuries.

"Problems arise because tissue damage can progress; for example, you could have swelling in the brain that continues over the course of several hours," Reinard said.

They are also more likely to happen around this time of year.

"When the weather warms up and people are on their motorcycles and cars driving fast, the incidents of it goes up," Reinard said.

More than just warning people about brain injuries, the awareness of them is what Anthony said is equally important.

"I think there is a stigma attached to it — fair or unfair. 'Well, I'm not going to hire them because they have a brain injury.' Well, if they had a broken arm would you hire them?" Knopps said.

In an effort to help spread the word and allow more people to learn about brain injuries, he wrote a children's book called, "My daddy has a headache."

"When I sat down with my psychologist, we talked about how hard it is to tell kids what to do. 'How do I take care of my dad that has a traumatic brain injury?'" Knopps said.

It's a chance to teach outside his classroom and take on new challenges.

"Every day is a day that I shouldn't have, and if you look at it that way, then it becomes a day that you try to do as much as you can with," Knopps said.