LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A new photo posted Thursday by the Lucas County Pit Crew shows new struggles for Bogey - this time, however, it's merely the difficulty of being a dog challenged by social distancing.

Bogey was surrendered to the rescue around the holidays in a condition that was described as "almost dead." He was severely emaciated, dehydrated and suffering from multiple infections. After surgery and a long fight, he's on the upswing. Bogey provided inspiration to the community as his struggles to get well were documented by the rescue. Shirts were made. People rallied around the puppy and celebrated a rare victory when his owner was handed animal abuse charges by the court system.

Now, Bogey is happily posing for photo ops to educate and inform the public.

While Bogey's path hasn't been a walk in the park, the photo serves as a reminder to stay six feet away - at home and on the trail.

