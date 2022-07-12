Biden speaks at National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence

The vigil has been held every year since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.

WASHINGTON — President Biden spoke at the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence Wednesday evening in the District.

Dec. 14, which is just one week away, marks 10 years since the tragedy that left 20 children, ages 6-11, and six adults dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut.

That grim 10-year milestone comes on the heels of two separate mass shootings that occurred just this past month including the Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, where seven were killed, and the LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado where five were killed. And of course the shooting in May, where 19 children, ages 9-11, and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Each year since 2013, the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation (NAAF), aka the charitable arm of the Newtown Action Alliance (NAA), and a long list of partners in the gun violence prevention community have sponsored the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence.

Tonight, President Biden is the first president to attend the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence which started after Sandyhook 10 years ago - introduced by a survivor who was in the 2nd grade at the time. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ZELIpCbeCK — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) December 8, 2022

These multidenominational events held in Washington bring together survivors of gun violence, victims' family members, concerned citizens, faith leaders, lawmakers, leaders of gun violence prevention organizations, and activists from across the nation.

President Biden is the first President to attend the annual event and was introduced by Jackie Haggerty who was a second-grade survivor of the Sandy Hook shooting.

"Guns are now the number one killer of children in America," Haggerty told those gathered at St. Mark's Church in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. "And we are asked to be brave while hiding under our desks in our classrooms while too many elected officials lack the courage to pass common-sense laws to save our lives," she said before introducing the President to the packed crowd of a few hundred.

"Events like this are hard. They’re hard for all of you," Biden told the crowd.

Biden said he wants more than the bipartisan gun bill passed earlier this year and called for a renewed ban on assault-style weapons – something Congress passed in the 90s but did not renew.

"A lot of people’s lives were saved. We can do it again," Biden said.

Here is a robust list of partners of the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation and the Newtown Action Alliance:

"Our goal is simple. The gun violence prevention movement will unite to support the families and communities impacted by gun violence, educate, continue to raise awareness, and keep this critical issue front and center throughout our nation. Together, we will renew our vow to #HonorWithAction to #EndGunViolence in America."