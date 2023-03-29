BGSU celebrating annual 'One Day' of giving

Donors are able to choose which funds they wish to support by picking what department to donate money to within BGSU’s campus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University needs you're help for its seventh annual day of giving. "One Day" is a 36-hour fundraiser where donors are able to choose which funds they wish to support by picking what department to donate money to within BGSU’s campus.

In addition, donors may donate to financial gap scholarships, diversity and belonging initiatives, athletics, club sports and academic programs.

"BGSU is a public institution and supporting the public good – and so I think this is a way of coming back to be able to show BGSU that we want to help support you, we want to support your students and the opportunities that they have on campus," explained Adrea Spoon, Assistant VP of Alumni Engagement and Annual Giving.

BGSU was able to raise $1.5 million last year and is hoping to surpass that goal this year.

The One Day event will kick off at Wednesday, March 29 - 30. For more information about One Day 2023 or to donate, click here.