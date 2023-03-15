BGSU's annual day of giving kicks off end of March

The 36-hour online fundraising campaign starts March 29th.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is kicking off its annual day of giving at the end of March.

"One Day 2023" is a 36-hour-long, online fundraiser that supports a wide variety of causes. Areas like professional development, experiential learning, learning communities, research, and more are all included as beneficiaries of the event.

One Day donors may choose whichever fund, or funds, to support. Along with the aforementioned areas, donors can also choose to support financial gap scholarships, diversity and belonging initiatives, and athletics and club sports.

Last year, nearly 3,000 participants donated to the cause. Donations came in from every state in America, and even included donations from dozens of other countries from around the world.

One Day 2022 also broke personal records when $1.5 million was raised, creating more opportunity for current and future BGSU students.

The event begins on March 29th, but Falcon alumni have already been participating through the One Day early giving website.