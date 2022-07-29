Become a 'formula hunter': BGSU alum brings baby formula to parents and guardians

Amid ongoing shortages, the Facebook group allows users to list formula they need and to search for formula for others.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — With the baby formula shortage continuing, BGSU alum Christine Robinson saw a way to help parents and guardians find the formula they need.

The concept is simple: members of the Formula Hunters Facebook group complete a form with their name, child's formula brand and how soon they will run out of their current supply. The information is then placed into a database where it is viewable by other members of the group.

Group members will then keep an eye out for particular formula requests while they are out shopping. If they find a formula someone needs, they will send it to the parent or caregiver who needs it. Formula is distributed by donation only in order to avoid the risk of potential scams.

Robinson was inspired to create the group by the skills she uses in her career, as well as many of her own experiences as a mother.

"We were struggling, my husband and I, to find the formula needed for our son-- and that was stressful; as you can imagine, there's certainly a personal aspect to it," Robinson said. "The other thing is I actually work in a field in resource management where I have spent a majority of my career."

The group, which was created in May, has grown to over 1,000 members and fed over 350 babies in need.

If you are interested in helping out you can click here to join the Facebook group and help find formula nationwide.

