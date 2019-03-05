TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a walk to honor those lost to addiction. The first of its kind in our area to bring comfort to hundreds of families after tragedy, families like the Vineyards.



A jokester, a professional daddy-daughter dancer, husband and more. That's how his family remembers Seth.



"He was definitely one of the number one people there for me,” said Bailey Vineyard, Seth’s 18-year-old daughter. “One of the biggest supporters for me."



A loving father whose life was cut short at just 42-years-old because of addiction.

Jenny his high-school sweetheart and wife of 20 years said it all started when he hurt his knee. It began with pain medicine, but years later that turned to heroin. While he tried to fight it and had moments of sobriety, he couldn't fight it any more. Jenny found him after an overdose on fentanyl this September.



"He is done fighting that demon,” said Jenny Vineyard, Seth’s wife. “Sometimes I still see the image, sometimes I still think about it, but my biggest thought is that he's at peace. "



Seth and Jenny have three kids. His death has been especially hard on their youngest child, Bailey, a senior in high school. She admits she’s been frustrated at the situation knowing her dad won't see her go to prom or graduate from high school this year.



"It's definitely very hard since he passed away my whole family has not been really been the same," said Bailey.



While they are working through their grief, they know they cannot sit by silently. Both admit watching Seth’s addiction and his desire to quit was so difficult they want to support others facing the same challenges.



"Once they pick up that first needle, I still don't think it's a choice to put down the needle,” said Jenny. “They have to be strong, they do have to want it."



This Saturday they are walking in the second annual Angel Walk. The walk intends to never forget those who went from addicts to angels. Jenny and Bailey are walking this year to not only honor and remember Seth and his bright smile, but to support others.



"He didn't die in vain,” said Jenny Vineyard of her late husband. “I want to make sure that people know that he's not alone and they are not alone. "



"It's definitely heartbreaking to know that I actually have a reason to walk in this,” said Bailey Vineyard. “But the number one reason why I am doing it is, like I said, to make sure that nobody thinks that they are alone and that there's definitely somebody there for you."



The Angel Walk is this Saturday May 4th, at Willy's Park (1301 Hillcrest Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43612) beginning at 10:00 a.m. They will have an addiction resource fair beginning at 9:00 a.m., speakers including Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, a balloon release, and more in addition to events for the whole family.

If you want a shirt registration costs $15 but there is a limited supply. If you want to show up and walk the event is free and open to the public.

For more you can view the event’s Facebook page here.