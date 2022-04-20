Columbus Zoo welcomes birth of baby penguin

The Humboldt penguin was born on March 20 and has been growing fast, according to the zoo.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced its newest addition to its Shores and Aquarium region on Wednesday.

The zoo said since they brought in all their birds indoors because of the avian flu, the animal care team has been hand-raising the baby penguin and will slowly introduce it to the penguin colony.

The care team collected blood on Friday from the chick to determine if it is a male or female.