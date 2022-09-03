Columbus Zoo donates $10,000 to help Ukraine zoos

The zoo announced on the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Facebook page that it will contribute $10,000 to an emergency fund for Ukrainian zoos.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is donating money to help Ukrainian zoos currently struggling to keep animals safe amid Russian attacks.

The zoo announced it will donate $10,000 to an emergency fund established by the European Association for Zoos and Aquaria, according to a post on the Columbus Zoo's Facebook page.

"The Columbus Zoo Family of Parks stands with the people and zoos of Ukraine," the post reads in part.

The zoo said 100% of the funds will go to animal care in Ukrainian zoos.

If you would like to donate, head over to the EAZA website. For more information, check out the statement from EAZA.