Columbus police hand out dozens of Christmas meals, blessing bags

Columbus police officers handed out the bags Monday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers with the Columbus Division of Police handed out dozens of Christmas meals and blessing bags on Monday.

The officers worked with the nonprofit Starfish Assignment while volunteers from Sahara-Columbus collected and bagged groceries.

The bags were delivered to the officers, who handed them out to families across the city.

Altogether, Sahara-Columbus donated 50 Christmas meal bags, 50 blessing bags for those who are homeless and 200 treat bags for kids.

"It helps people kind of offset the costs that we're seeing with increased food prices. This club has always been a compassionate group of individuals. And the kids are really inspired by the heartfelt messages written on every bag. And we like to share with the rest of the residents of Columbus," said patrol officer Shawn Lutz.