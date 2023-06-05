Columbus mother charged after allegedly injecting 9-month-old with unknown substance

Stephanie Whitley was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail. Her next court appearance will be on May 15.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is charged with felonious assault after allegedly injecting her 9-month-old infant with an unknown substance Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police were called to Nationwide Children's Hospital at 11:31 a.m. where a witness told them they saw 26-year-old Stephanie Whitley injecting the infant with an unknown substance using a syringe.

The infant was taken to the intensive care unit and was administered CPR after going into cardiac arrest, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. She was in critical condition, but is now stable and expected to survive.

Franklin County Children's Services has custody of Whitley's other child, according to police.