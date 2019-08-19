PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A man who was stranded in Lake Erie for 12 hours after his sailboat capsized was rescued on Monday by crew from the U.S. Coast Guard near Port Clinton.

The sailboat capsized around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening when a storm cell came through the area. The survivor stayed with his craft throughout the night which helped him get detected by another vessel early Monday morning.

Coast Guard officials received a call about the capsized boat just before 8:00 a.m. from a commercial fishing vessel. The survivor, who was hypothermic when rescued, was taken to awaiting EMS in Port Clinton.

You are reminded by the Coast Guard to remember to check the weather before going out, wear your life jacket, and if your boat capsizes, try to climb on top of the hull or stay with the debris; which aids in detecting you in the water.

