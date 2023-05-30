Cleveland is the worst city in America to raise a family, new WalletHub study reveals

Toledo ranks 161st on the list of 182 largest cities, making it the best place to raise a family out of Ohio's top four, according to the same WalletHub study.

CLEVELAND — The continuing high inflation has Americans on the go, searching for cities to move to with a low cost of living. With that in mind, WalletHub has put together a report ranking the best and worst places to raise a family in 2023.

Unfortunately, the data revealed that among the 182 largest cities in America, Cleveland is the worst city to raise a family.

So how did WalletHub determine the criteria of what makes a city family-friendly? The personal-finance website looked at the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across five key dimensions:

Family Fun

Health & Safety

Education & Child Care

Affordability

Socio-economics

WalletHub then evaluated those categories using 45 relevant metrics, which included everything from "Sports-Fan-Friendliness," to "Cost of Living." Several of those metrics saw Cleveland score poorly, including:

182nd (last) in "Separation & Divorce Rate"

181st (next-to-last) in "% of Two-Parent Families"

181st (next-to-last) in "% of Families Living in Poverty"

177th in "Median Family Salary"

169th in "Unemployment Rate"

168th in "Violent-Crime Rate per Capita"

Here were 2023's Best Places to Raise a Family:

Fremont, CA Overland Park, KS Irvine, CA Plano, TX South Burlington, VT San Diego, CA San Jose, CA Scottsdale, AZ Gilbert, AZ San Francisco, CA

Here is how the rest of Ohio's cities ranked:

Columbus - No. 66

Cincinnati - No. 100

Akron - No. 154

Toledo - No. 161