'He has always been my idol': Twin sister gives touching tribute during funeral for fallen Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

Officer Bartek was killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve at the age of 25.

CLEVELAND — Rest well, sir.

Funeral services for fallen Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek were held Tuesday morning at Grace Church of Middleburg Heights as the community paid their final respects.

“I knew Shane wanted to be a police officer with his joy he had with our first set of walkie talkies growing up," his twin sister, Summer, said at the funeral. "He would go to one cul-de-sac and I would go to the other and we would talk to each other.”

Bartek, 25, was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. He was a two-year veteran with the Cleveland Police Department.

Summer also honored her brother by sharing several childhood memories.

"Shane was the guy who could make friends with anyone, and was a leader and wise beyond his years," she said. "Although he had so many friends, he always tried to make his twin feel included whether it was hanging in my bedroom talking or inviting me to shoot hoops with him – and he’ll never know how much that meant to me. I have fond memories of riding bikes around the cul-de-sac for hours, playing catch in the front yard, watching him play basketball, or best of all, wrapping our blankets around ourselves as cloaks and getting sticks pretending to be wizards in Harry Potter – especially arguing over how the spells were pronounced and who was going to be Lord Voldemort."

She added that her brother wanted to be remembered as someone who cared.

"In his 25 years, he reached that goal times 1,000," Summer said. "I wish I could tell him one more time how much I admired him, how he has always been my idol growing up and always will. I am 13 minutes older than Shane, but he always treated me like a little sister. He was my protector, secretly watching over me making sure I was OK.”

Summer also recalled one of the last conversations they shared.

"I had asked Shane if he was scared if anything happened to him on the job. His reply was, ‘Life is too short to care so much and get upset about every little thing. It will play fine out in the end. Or if not, I will be up to see dad and the rest of the family. It’s a win-win.’”

You can watch the full funeral service for Officer Bartek in the player below:

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond was also at the funeral to pay tribute to Officer Bartek.

“I’ve learned that courage came naturally to Shane," Drummond said. "I’ve heard stories that tell me Shane truly embodied the virtues needed to be an outstanding law enforcement officer: Kindness, truth, mercy, generosity and honesty. Shane was an officer who fully embraced service and community. He knew what it took to gain both trust and respect from his supervisors down to the youngest residents.”

Officer Bartek's final resting place is located at Holy Cross Cemetery on Brookpark Road.

“Shane proudly served the 5th District and was a member of the ‘145,’ according to his obituary. “He was an avid basketball and soccer enthusiast. Shane was one to never miss an opportunity to spend quality time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.”

Funeral service and procession for Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek: Photos 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

As the funeral service was underway, the Cleveland Guardians, Browns and Cavaliers shared the following joint statement in officer Bartek's honor:

"As Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek is laid to rest today, it reminds us of how thankful we are for the commitment and service he, and so many other members of our police and public safety community, provide every day. Officer Bartek was tragically killed during an attempted car-jacking and we have lost someone that was passionate about protecting and serving. He was also a life-long Cleveland sports fan and that, along with his special dedication to our community, is something we never take for granted and appreciate greatly. We extend our condolences to his family and friends as they experience this painful and senseless loss."

Hours before the funeral began, 3News spotted the following billboard along I-71 near Snow Road that featured a special tribute to officer Bartek:

Remembering Cleveland officer Shane Bartek: This billboard along I-71 by Snow Road pays tribute to the fallen officer... Posted by WKYC Channel 3 - Cleveland on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The alleged murder suspect in Bartek’s death – 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd – made her first court appearance last week as a Cleveland judge issued a $5 million bond on a charge of aggravated murder. On Friday, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley also announced the following 10 charges against her:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Grand Theft

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

One count of Petty Theft

McLoyd is due back in court later this week for an arraignment hearing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Thursday morning.