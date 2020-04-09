Cleveland Police officer dies by suicide

Cleveland Police officer Nick Sabo has taken his own life, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed on Friday.

CLEVELAND — Nick Sabo, a 39-year-old Cleveland Police officer, has committed suicide, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed during a news briefing on Friday. The Lorain County Coroner confirmed that Sabo died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sabo's death came hours after 53-year-old Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz was shot and killed on Thursday night. While Williams would not confirm that Williams and Sabo worked together in the past, he did state that the two knew each other, as many officers do.

A 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department, Skernivitz was shot and killed around 10 p.m. Thursday, while working undercover in the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue. A second person was also killed in connection with this incident. He has been identified as 50-year-old Scott Dingess, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. He died at 10:43 p.m. Thursday.

Three arrests have since been made in connection with Thursday night's shooting.

At a press briefing held on Friday, Williams and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson declined to discuss specifics regarding the circumstances regarding Skernivitz's death. Williams also said they are still investigating what led Officer Sabo to take his own life.

During Friday's press briefing, an emotional Williams discussed the difficulties of losing two officers in the manner that the city did.