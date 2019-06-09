CLEVELAND — A Cleveland woman on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges in the overdose death of her son.

Tessa Gadd, 25, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in the death of 2-year-old Lorenzo Ealom.

Lorenzo died in March 2018 from lethal doses of Suboxone and Benadryl.

Gadd and her boyfriend, 33-year-old John Hines, were both charged in Lorenzo's death. Hines pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children Friday morning. The pair is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 22.

