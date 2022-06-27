Cleveland neighborhood on lookout after missing cat mistaken for cheetah

Turns out the animal is actually a cat and not a cheetah.

CLEVELAND — One Cleveland neighborhood had a bit of a scare on Sunday as some people thought a cheetah was on the loose.

Turns out the animal in question is actually a cat and not a cheetah – something that looks like a Savannah or serval cat.

“The Savannah cat's tall, lean body and striking spotted coat make these gorgeous animals look a bit like miniature cheetahs,” according to a description from DailyPaws.com. “Savannahs can stand 17 inches tall and have been crowned the world's tallest domestic cat by the Guinness Book of World Records."

The cat was seen on Cleveland’s east side around East 37th and Cedar where neighbors are on the lookout.

It's currently unknown if the cat was found and returned to its owner.

No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story if more information is released.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on June 24, 2022.