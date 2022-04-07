'We stand with you Akron': Cleveland Guardians issue statement on fatal shooting of Jayland Walker

'The Cleveland Guardians are saddened by the tragic shooting of Jayland Walker that occurred in Akron.'

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have released a full statement expressing sadness, unity and support for the community of Akron in response to the shooting death of Jayland Walker by police.

The Akron RubberDucks, Cleveland's Double-A affiliate, postponed Monday's scheduled game against the Altoona Curve due to a downtown curfew beginning at 9 p.m. The Guardians have said they support that decision.

The full statement from the organization reads:

"The Cleveland Guardians are saddened by the tragic shooting of Jayland Walker that occurred in Akron.

"As an organization, we are committed to uniting and inspiring our city and making a positive impact in our broader community. We urge peace and togetherness in support of those suffering in Akron.

"As a result of the City of Akron's city-wide curfew declared by the Mayor, and out of respect for our players, fans, and those who are mourning, we support the decision to postpone tonight's Akron Rubberducks game against the Altoona Curve.

"We stand with you Akron."

Protests have continued in Akron into today's Fourth of July holiday. While the vast majority of demonstrations have been peaceful, unrest overnight led to roughly 50 arrests.

