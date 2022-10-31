'They lost everything': Cleveland family works to get back on their feet after auto shop explosion destroys home

The family says they've been thankful for the community support after they lost everything in the fire.

The community is coming together to help a family that lost everything after their east side home burned down last Tuesday.

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, the incident in an auto repair shop on the corner of Kinsman Road and E. 145th St. started as a fire that led to multiple explosions and a fire that spread to the home next door.

No one was injured, but the shop and neighboring home were destroyed.

"The explosion lit up their house, the whole house burned down, they lost everything," said Suzanne Cole.

Cole's daughter and granddaughters lived in the upper unit of the duplex. She said it was a miracle that no one was home, with her daughter at work and the girls at school.

Luckily, the family dog wasn't hurt either.

"The fireman was able to save the dog who turned up way up in Shaker Heights, but they were really happy to get their dog back," Cole said.

She said the community has been rallying behind the family, helping them get back on their feet.

"The community has helped by donating everything from toothpaste to toothbrushes, to clothing to home items, we’re still looking for more donations," Cole said.

Her granddaughter Khai Wilkins said she's sad that she lost everything in her room, but they're thankful for the support.

"Thank you everyone that helped, especially everyone that I don’t even know," Wilkins said.

The family is working to find a new home to live in and started a fundraiser to help.

