Home with massive dinosaurs goes up for sale in Cleveland, captures national attention from Zillow Gone Wild

The home, which is listed for $162,000, is gaining national attention after being featured by Zillow Gone Wild.

CLEVELAND — It’s like Jurassic Park in Northeast Ohio!

A home that’s up for sale at 3553 Bosworth Road in Cleveland is gaining national attention because of several massive dinosaur sculptures around the property, which are also included with the purchase of the house.

“I’m not thinking of moving them,” the homeowner tells 3News as he plans to move back to Africa. “Sure, I could move them. I can put them in a shipping container – but it’s cheaper for me to build another one than to think of moving it.”

This dinosaur home was featured by Zillow Gone Wild on Sunday, gaining thousands of shares and comments across social media.

Interested? This home, which features three bedrooms and three bathrooms with 1,624 square feet, is currently listed at $162,000.

The listing of the dinosaur home also highlights the following features:

Solid wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and marble backsplash. Morning room/breakfast nook off of the kitchen with a full bathroom, formal dining room with oak trim and crown molding throughout with original built-ins in pristine condition. Fireplace with wood and crown molded mantel. Upstairs you will find oak hardwood floors throughout and marble in the full bathroom. Third floor can be finished for an extra room or man cave. Upscale and custom light fixtures throughout the home.

New Jurassic Park just dropped, currently listed at $162,000 in Cleveland, OH. ✍️✍️✍️Subscribe to the zillow gone wild newsletter: https://bit.ly/ZillowGoneWildNewsletter 🦖🏡https://bit.ly/3yn5s7Z Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Sunday, May 8, 2022